Three people arrested in connection with kidnapping investigation in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Banbury.

Between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday (8/6), between the Ruscote Arcade and Ruscote Park, police said a woman was assaulted and her two children were taken from her.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The children have been safe guarded and were uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then, at around 10.05pm, offenders were kicking a door and trying to smash a window to a property in Ruscote Arcade.

A 58-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year old woman all from Banbury have been arrested.

"A 58-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year old woman all from Banbury have been arrested in connection with these incidents. They have since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue."

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I understand these incidents may cause some concern but I would like to reassure the community that we believe that these were targeted incidents, with no threat to the wider public.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed either of these incidents to please get in touch with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, if you have any CCTV footage of the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time of the incidents, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240269028.