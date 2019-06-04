Three nights of Banbury Thames Valley Police forums

Thames Valley Police will be hosting three local community forums over the next three evenings to discuss your policing and crime concerns.

The free to attend community forums will be hosted by Banbury police officers and community outreach personnel along with representatives of the town and district council and provide an opportunity to voice your concerns of crime in the area.

The police will also update attendees on the steps they have been making to tackle crime and other issues in the area since the last community forum.

They begin tonight, Tuesday, June 4, at Waitrose on Southam Road to discuss Banbury Town and Grimsbury; tomorrow evening, Wednesday, June 5, the TVP team will be at the Deddington Fire Station to discuss Banbury's rural crime initiatives and on Thursday, June 6, the team will visit the Sunshine Centre in Bretch Hill to discuss matters in the Ruscote, Hardwick and Neithrop areas of town.

All of the public community meetings start at 6.30pm.