Three men jailed for total of 41 years for multiple rapes and assault of Banbury woman

Three men have been jailed for total of 41 years for the multiple rapes and assault of a woman in Banbury.

Patryk Kubacz, aged 31, of Edinburgh Way, Banbury, Damian Sidor, aged 28, of no fixed abode and Jaroslaw Szklarski, aged 57, of no fixed abode, were convicted following a trial lasting three weeks at Oxford Crown Court, which concluded on October 15, 2024.

Kubacz was found guilty of four counts of rape, three unanimously and one by a majority verdict.

He was also found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place and one count of non-fatal strangulation.

Patryk Kubacz, Damian Sidor and Jaroslaw Szklarski (photos: Thames Valley Police).

He was acquitted of a further two counts of rape, one count of assault and one count of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Sidor was found guilty of one count of rape by a unanimous verdict and was acquitted of one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Szklarski was found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of rape, and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Returning to Oxford Crown Court today (Friday), Kubacz was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment, Sidor 11 years’ in prison and Szklarski 11 years.

Damien Sidor

They have also all been given Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Between around 10pm on April 12, 2024 and midday on April 13, 2024, the victim was subjected to a prolonged attack by Kubacz, Sidor and Szklarski near to Banbury railway station.

Throughout the hours that followed the victim was subjected to sexual and physical assaults, and was raped on a number of occasions.

Then on April 13, the victim was threatened with a knife and told to get the offenders some drugs.

Jaroslaw Szklarski

She was able to escape and made a member of the public aware she had been threatened with a knife.

This member of the public reported the matter to the police. Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim along with Kubacz, Sidor and Szklarski.

The victim was safeguarded and the three men were arrested.

It was then that the victim provided police with full details of what had been subjected to.

Patryk Kubacz

The men were all charged on April 16, 2024 and were remanded to prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charis Fernley said: “This was a truly shocking, abhorrent and sustained attack on a young woman, who was targeted by three men.

“I would like to commend her bravery and strength to report this to the police and for supporting the investigation throughout, including during the court process.

“She has continued to show tremendous courage, dignity and patience, despite the horrific series of assaults, sexual assaults and rapes that she was subjected to.

“These men are dangerous offenders and they have today been sentenced to significant terms of imprisonment.

“Thankfully instances such as this are extremely rare however Thames Valley Police is absolutely dedicated to investigating all sexual offences. We will always listen to victims and seek to bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim of a crime, you can report this to us via our website or by calling 101.

“If you are in immediate danger, or you suspect that someone is, contact us on 999 immediately.

“I hope that the victim in this case can move on with her life in the knowledge that those who attacked her in such a vicious way have been found guilty and will face long prison sentences as a result.”