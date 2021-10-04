Three men charged with child sexual offences in Banbury
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation three men have been charged with child sexual offences in Banbury.
TVP said Awes Usama, aged 49, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, Edmund Adjei, aged 54, of Fulwell Close, Banbury and Samuel Osei-Bempong aged 48, of Middle Barton, Chipping Norton, were charged on Friday October 1.
The force said Usama was charged with four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault, Adjei was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and Osei-Bempong was charged with four counts of rape. The charges are in connection with incidents which occurred between 2001 and 2003 in the Banbury area.
All three men will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 2.