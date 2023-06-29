News you can trust since 1838
Three men attempt to rob teenage boy of his phone at knifepoint in Bicester

Three men on bikes have attempted to rob a teenage boy at knifepoint near Bicester town centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Bicester at around 9.50pm on Monday (June 26).

The incident occurred near Tollgate House in North Street, when the victim was approached at knifepoint by three males on bicycles who demanded he give them his mobile phone.

The victim thankfully did not sustain injuries during the attempted robbery, and no property was stolen by the three robbers.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men attempted to rob a teenager of his phone in Bicester.Police are appealing for witnesses after three men attempted to rob a teenager of his phone in Bicester.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Ashley Ruane, based at Banbury police station, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to this attempted robbery, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230282373.

"Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.