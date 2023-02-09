Three men arrested over series of threatening blackmail allegations in layby near Shipston

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with several linked incidents in Shipston.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of similar incidents at a layby on the A429 Fosse Way close to Darlingscott crossroads.

In each incident the victim has been parked up during the early evening, subjected to abusive comments and threatened before being made to provide a quantity of money.

This morning (Thursday February 9) officers arrested three men – aged 20, 28 and 30 – on suspicion of blackmail.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They remain in police custody at this time.

"We’re now encouraging anyone who might have been a victim to a similar incident to come forward."

Detective Inspector Rich Simpkins said: “We now have three men in custody and will be making further enquiries as part of our ongoing work.

“We’re keen to build a bigger picture of the nature of these incidents and would strongly encourage anyone who may have been a victim but has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“We understand the local community’s concerns however we would like to reassure them we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“Any information – no matter how small it may seem – could help with our investigation so please get in touch.”