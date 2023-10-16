Three masked men forced their way into Banbury house during terrifying raid

Three armed men wearing face coverings forced their way into a Banbury house on Friday night during a terrifying raid.

The men, wearing hooded tops and scarves covering their faces, pushed past one of the occupants of a property on Farmfield Road in order to gain access.

It is reported that at least one of the men was carrying a Stanley knife, and threats were made to the 38-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman inside the property before the burglars left empty-handed.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses for the incident that took place around 9.40pm on Friday, which thankfully neither of the two occupants of the house were injured in.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Steven Bates, from the priority crime team, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who was in the area of Farmfield Road on Friday evening and believe they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you have dash-cam or CCTV, I would urge you to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

"Thankfully, the victims were not injured in this frightening incident, and no property was stolen, but we are keen to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.”

To report any information regarding the aggravated burglary to the police, call 101 and quote 43230461993, or report online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/