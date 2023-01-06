One of the dogs found in 'appalling conditions'

Three dogs have been found in “appalling conditions” - one tied up by its leg - as police recovered a stolen caravan in the Cherwell district.

Officers were able to find the caravan as it had a tracker device. They tracked it to a site near to Kidlington and seized the caravan, towed it home and returned it to its owner.

Thames Valley Police said: "Whilst on site officers located three dogs being kept in appalling conditions, one of which tied up by its leg. Dogs removed to protect their welfare. The investigation continues."