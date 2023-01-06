News you can trust since 1838
Three dogs found in 'appalling conditions' - one tied up by its leg - as police recover stolen caravan in Cherwell district

The dogs were removed to protect their welfare

By The Newsroom
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 8:46am
One of the dogs found in 'appalling conditions'
Three dogs have been found in “appalling conditions” - one tied up by its leg - as police recovered a stolen caravan in the Cherwell district.

Officers were able to find the caravan as it had a tracker device. They tracked it to a site near to Kidlington and seized the caravan, towed it home and returned it to its owner.

Thames Valley Police said: "Whilst on site officers located three dogs being kept in appalling conditions, one of which tied up by its leg. Dogs removed to protect their welfare. The investigation continues."

Officers were able to find the stolen caravan as it had a tracker device