Three boys charged with attempted murder after man was stabbed in Banbury

Three boys have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident at People’s Park in Banbury on Saturday (June 11).

A 15-year-old boy from Oxford and two 16-year-old boys, both from Banbury, were charged overnight and appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Two other boys, both aged 16 and from Banbury, who were arrested yesterday (14/6) on suspicion of attempted murder, remain in police custody for questioning.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday in which a 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed.