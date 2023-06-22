News you can trust since 1838
Three boys arrested after 16-year-old boy robbed at knifepoint by Banbury Cross

Three boys from Banbury have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint by Banbury Cross.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

The police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery that occurred at around 8.20pm on Saturday (June 17).

The victim, who was unharmed in the incident, had £5 stolen from him after three offenders held him at knifepoint outside the Childcare First Nursery by Banbury Cross before fleeing into the town centre.

Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 12, all from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and have been released on bail until September 1.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint in Banbury.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Farniss of the Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

“You can do so by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230267077.

“You can also submit any digital evidence via our dedicated portal for this investigation.

“For anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”