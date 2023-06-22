Three boys from Banbury have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint by Banbury Cross.

The police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery that occurred at around 8.20pm on Saturday (June 17).

The victim, who was unharmed in the incident, had £5 stolen from him after three offenders held him at knifepoint outside the Childcare First Nursery by Banbury Cross before fleeing into the town centre.

Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 12, all from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and have been released on bail until September 1.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Farniss of the Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

“You can do so by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230267077.