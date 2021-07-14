Three Banbury men fined by court for breaking lockdown rules during Covid-19 pandemic - Court report

The following cases have been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Stephen Coleman, 49, of Somerville Road, Brackley was fined £100 for breaking a 50mph speed limit on the A34 at Botley Interchange on October 18, 2020. His recorded speed was 67mph. Coleman was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

Georgia Stacey Burke, 28, of Fleet Farm Way, Adderbury was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for failing to provide information between October 16, 2020 and November 13, 2020 relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW car who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Burke was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. Burke was also fined £660 for failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW between October 14, 2020 - November 11, 2020. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Jessica Rose Day, 28, of Evans Way, Chipping Norton was banned from driving for six months and fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in North Way, Oxford on September 29, 2020. Her recorded speed was 38mph. Day was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.

Curtis Wills, 26, of Deacon Way, Banbury was subjected to a community order requiring him to undertake rehabilitation activity and 60 hours of unpaid work for breaking a non-molestation order imposed by Oxford magistrates on November 4, 2020 for harassing, intimidating and pestering an individual. Wills was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Arshad Saeed Khan, 47, of Church Lane, Banbury was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to driving with excess cocaine in his blood on November 25, 2020 in Christchurch Court, Banbury. Khan was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

Leighton Broughton, 20, of Easington Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Calthorpe Street, Banbury on April 18. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on the same occasion. Broughton was given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

David Michael Arnsby, 36, of West Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for being in a gathering of more than two people in People’s Park, Banbury - a tier four area - during lockdown on January 8, in contravention of the coronavirus regulations. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Alexandru Catalin Epure, 26, of West Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for being in a gathering of more than two people in People’s Park, Banbury during lockdown on January 8, in contravention of the coronavirus regulations. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Neil Woodward, 51, of Jubilee Court, Banbury was fined £1,760 for leaving his home without reasonable excuse during lockdown on January 10, in contravention of the coronavirus regulations. Woodward was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.