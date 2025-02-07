Three arrests after reports of armed group attacking car with weapons near Banbury
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both from Banbury, as well as a 19-year-old man from Middleton Cheney, on suspicion of affray.
The incident took place between 12.10pm and 12.20pm yesterday (Thursday, February 6), on Middleton Cheney High Street.
The car, which was allegedly attacked, is thought to be a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo or Golf.
Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for the victim, as well as any witnesses or people who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000074254 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
