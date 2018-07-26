Three arrests after Banbury double stabbing

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a stabbing incident in Banbury on the evening of Wednesday, July 25.

At around 7:20pm the two victims, men aged 64 and 36, suffered stab wounds on Ruscote Avenue in Banbury during a confrontation with three offenders.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 64-year-old man has been discharged but the 36-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officer in the case, Detective Inspector Jim Holmes, of Force CID at Banbury station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen what happened during this incident.

“This incident happened in a public area and could have been witnessed by a lot of people.

“We are particularly eager to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone footage.

“Neighbourhood Team resources will increase patrols in the area for the next few days as reassurance to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 43180227968.”

Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident;

• A 25-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and is in police custody.

• A 27-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and is in police custody.

• A 26-year-old woman from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.

Information can be reported online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.