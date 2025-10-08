Three arrested in Banbury and Bicester after 'illegal working' raids by Home Office

Three women have been arrested on ‘illegal working’ charges after Banbury and Bicester companies were raided by the Home Office.

Immigration enforcement conducted a day of visits in Banbury and Bicester on Tuesday, dealing with multiple businesses that intelligence indicated may be employing illegal workers.

Three women were arrested. They were Chinese and Thai nationals.

Two individuals have been detained for removal fdrom the UK, with the third placed upon strict reporting requirements at a Home Office location.

Thames Valley Police supported Home Office investigators in raids in Banbury and Bicester on Tuesday

Banbury Authentic Massage and Mimosa Health and Body Centre were both issued with Civil Penalty Referral Notices.

Further inquiries to establish any liability will now take place. The liable employer could face a substantial civil penalty if it is found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.

“Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages, and fuels the criminal industry of immigration crime. This government is determined to clamp down on that illegal activity in every sector where it occurs,” a Home Office spokesman told the Banbury Guardian.

“Under this government, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with visits and arrests up by around 50% on the previous twelve months, and we will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”

The Home Office action in the towns was supported by Thames Valley Police.

