Three arrested in Banbury and Bicester after 'illegal working' raids by Home Office

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 8th Oct 2025, 18:56 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 18:59 BST
Three women have been arrested on ‘illegal working’ charges after Banbury and Bicester companies were raided by the Home Office.

Immigration enforcement conducted a day of visits in Banbury and Bicester on Tuesday, dealing with multiple businesses that intelligence indicated may be employing illegal workers.

Most Popular

Three women were arrested. They were Chinese and Thai nationals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two individuals have been detained for removal fdrom the UK, with the third placed upon strict reporting requirements at a Home Office location.

Thames Valley Police supported Home Office investigators in raids in Banbury and Bicester on Tuesdayplaceholder image
Thames Valley Police supported Home Office investigators in raids in Banbury and Bicester on Tuesday

Banbury Authentic Massage and Mimosa Health and Body Centre were both issued with Civil Penalty Referral Notices.

Further inquiries to establish any liability will now take place. The liable employer could face a substantial civil penalty if it is found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.

“Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages, and fuels the criminal industry of immigration crime. This government is determined to clamp down on that illegal activity in every sector where it occurs,” a Home Office spokesman told the Banbury Guardian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Under this government, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with visits and arrests up by around 50% on the previous twelve months, and we will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”

The Home Office action in the towns was supported by Thames Valley Police.

Pictures by Ian Gentles

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice