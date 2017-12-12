‘Threat to public’: Man with Oxfordshire links wanted on prison recall

A man with links to Oxfordshire, described as ‘a threat to the public’, is wanted on recall to prison with police calling for the community’s help to find him.

Michael Grantham was released from HMP Hewell in Redditch in October after serving a sentence for possession of an offensive weapon and obstruct or resist a person assisting a constable in execution of duty.

The 38-year-old from Stratford, is believed to have breached the conditions of his release and is now wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with dark coloured hair.

Paul Gaston of Warwickshire Police said: “We are urgently trying to locate Michael as we believe that he poses a threat to the public.

“If you see him, do not approach him, please contact us by calling 999 and report all sighting or details of his whereabouts to Warwickshire Police.

“It is thought that Grantham has links to the Stratford, Leamington, Cirencester, Gloucester, Bristol, Oxfordshire as well as Nuneaton.”

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.