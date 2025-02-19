'This is a huge setback for a grassroots team' - Banbury football club launches fundraiser after goals were destroyed by vandals

An amateur football club in a village near Banbury has had to set up an online fundraiser after their goals were damaged by vandals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodicote Sports FC needs to raise £3,500 to purchase new goals so that they can finish playing the rest of the season.

The club, which plays at Kingsfield in Bodicote, has been forced to launch the GoFundMe appeal after its goals were vandalised twice in two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Corbett, reserve team assistant player-manager and spokesperson for the club, said: “Without this equipment, we would be unable to finish the rest of the season as we need to be able to hold games at home. Without goals, this is impossible.

Bodicote Sports have asked the public to help them purchase new goalposts after their last pair were vandalised.

“If we do not have these goals in place by the start of the next season, we will be unable to register any of our three teams to compete.”

The club has competed every year since 1960 and currently sits in ninth position in the Banbury District and Lord Jersey FA premier division.

Matt added: “This is a huge setback for a grassroots team, as we still do not get enough help filtering down from the powers above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been a lot of improvements to grassroots football, but this doesn’t reach the teams in local leagues, unfortunately.”

Bodicote Sports is now hoping to raise £3,500 to be able to purchase a pair of high-standard Forza goalposts.

Matt said, “Unfortunately the old goals are unrepairable and a write-off due to the damage.

“This means we have to raise around £3,500 to buy a decent set of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to have a reasonably good set because they are tougher and more durable, so will withstand any antisocial behaviour that might happen again.”

The club says that it will take steps to secure its equipment in the future to hopefully prevent acts of vandalism like this from taking place.

Matt said: “This vandalism might have been some people having a bit of fun and a laugh, but this is now taking a lot of fight from our community, who love watching local football.

“We really hope that we can all come together and raise some funds to get this new equipment in place for next season.

For more information, or to donate to Bodicote Sports FC’s fundraiser, visit:https://www.gofundme.com/f/bodicote-sports-new-goals?