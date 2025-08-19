Third Banbury man arrested following house crash – road has now reopened
Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury has now reopened after police cordoned off the area all day as they investigated the incident.
As we reported yesterday, police were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside of a house on Woodgreen Avenue.
This caused the car to collide with a house. No injuries have been reported.
Officers attended and have been at the scene carrying out enquiries.
Thames Valley Police said: "As part of our enquiries a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, were arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of criminal damage. A third man, a 59-year-old from Banbury, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage yesterday afternoon.
"All three remain in police custody at the current time.
"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43250421142."