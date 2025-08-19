A third man from Banbury has been arrested following yesterday's (Monday's) crash and house damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury has now reopened after police cordoned off the area all day as they investigated the incident.

As we reported yesterday, police were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside of a house on Woodgreen Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This caused the car to collide with a house. No injuries have been reported.

Police were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside of a house on Woodgreen Avenue. This caused the car to collide with a house.

Officers attended and have been at the scene carrying out enquiries.

Thames Valley Police said: "As part of our enquiries a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, were arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of criminal damage. A third man, a 59-year-old from Banbury, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage yesterday afternoon.

"All three remain in police custody at the current time.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43250421142."