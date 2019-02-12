Thieves steal valuable motorhomes from Middleton Cheney dealership

Three motorhomes worth around £150,000 were stolen from a dealership in Middleton Cheney in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, February 11).

Two concrete bollards were destroyed at Elite Motorhomes before the thieves broke into the motorhomes and drove them off one by one from 1-4am.

The concrete bollards were dumped on the opposite site of the road

Management at the family-run firm on Thorpe Road is appealing with police for anyone with information to come forward.

Sales executive Ashley Wingrove said: “It’s a family business and it’s quite heart breaking to have this happen.

“It’s never happened before in 15 years of business and for this to happen for the directors its horrible.”

The team believe at least two people were involved in the burglary.

The spaces where the three stolen motorhomes were and the remains of the smashed concrete bollards

Despite the motorhomes all being locked as well as having immobilisers, flat batteries and barely any fuel, all three were taken with no sign of forced entry.

CCTV footage shows the grainy outline of a car, possibly an Audi, but little else, while the garage next door was closed.

Mr Wingrove added that the insurance company told him there has been a spate of thefts of these sorts of motorhomes.

He said: “If someone could break into three of our motorhomes with all of the security we have then what chance does anyone else have?

"We want to alert people and ask for anyone who saw anything which might be of use to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19000071811.