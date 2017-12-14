Thieves steal thousands of pounds of stock from garden centre in Warmington

Security camera footage has recorded two people stealing high value items from the National Herb Centre last night, Wednesday.

The brazen thieves were filmed filling three trolleys worth of items, some of which had a retail value of £250, once between 6.30pm and 6.50pm and for a second time from 7.45pm.

Sam Turner, who runs the centre with his brother, Nick, said the theft was discovered this morning, Thursday, when a member of staff arrived at work.

He said: "We are very rural here. It looks like the thieves had taken a couple of trolleys and took a few bits and pieces. It's a bit cheeky.

"We have a member of staff that comes on site just before 7am. She spotted a tool box, which wasn't ours with its contents spilled everywhere. There were also three trolleys left by the front gate, which she thought looked suspicious, and she phoned my brother who came to investigate. No buildings were broken into, they went around the perimeter."

Among the items stolen were wind sculptures from Jonart, valued at between £90 and £250, Devonshire Stone outdoor ornaments and resin statues from Vivid Arts. In total, the value of stolen stock is in the thousands of pounds.

Thieves were spotted on camera stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock at the National Herb Centre.

"It is really frustrating," he said. "We've got quite a big following on Facebook so we've posted the CCTV footage. We're hoping there was someone on the road who had seen what happened."

He added they would be improving security at the centre. He appealed for anyone to keep an eye out at markets or car boot sales for the stolen items and report anything suspicious to Warwickshire Police on 101.