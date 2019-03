A store in Banbury was burgled on Sunday evening (March 10) with police appealing for information.

Glass was removed from the door to gain entry to the TK Maxx off Calthorpe Street at around 9.30pm, police said.

Police

The intruders then stole items of stock, a police spokesman said.

“CCTV is being obtained and reviewed by officers at this time,” they added.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call 101 quoting reference 43190074476.

TK Maxx has been contacted for comment.