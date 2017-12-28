Thieves steal from animal charity

Heartless robbers have broken into an animal charity’s storage garage and taken bags and bags of cat food.

The Cherwell Cats Protection charity which covers Banbury and Brackley had almost all of its cat food stolen and has now set up an appeal to try and replace it.

The Amazon wish list features essential supplies the charity needs which will be sent to a different address than the one which was targeted.

Alternatively Banbury residents can drop off donations at the Artery art supply shop on Parson’s Street.

Since the appeal was made just over 24 hours ago help has been flooding in from all over the UK and even from as far away as the USA.