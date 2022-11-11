Thieves smash back window to burgle house in Banbury

Robbers smash patio back window to burgle house.

The incident took place on Hightown Leyes near the Hightown Surgery, between Monday October 31 and Friday November 4.

The police posted a message to the TVP Cherwell Facebook page, which said: “We are particularly interested in the period of darkness between Monday 31st October and Tuesday 1st November.

"Did you see a vehicle or person(s) acting suspiciously in the area, or do you have any CCTV/Dashcam footage which may be of help?”