Thieves smash back window to burgle house in Banbury
The police are appealing for witnesses after robbers smashed a patio back window to burgle a house in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 2:13pm
The incident took place on Hightown Leyes near the Hightown Surgery, between Monday October 31 and Friday November 4.
The police posted a message to the TVP Cherwell Facebook page, which said: “We are particularly interested in the period of darkness between Monday 31st October and Tuesday 1st November.
"Did you see a vehicle or person(s) acting suspiciously in the area, or do you have any CCTV/Dashcam footage which may be of help?”
If you you have any information, phone 101, quoting reference number 43220496855.