Thieves ram raid petrol station

A Shell petrol station on the Fosse Way was targeted by ram raiders over the weekend almost completely destroying the garage's frontage.

Around 1.59am on Saturday, July 13, Warwickshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at a petrol station on the Fosse Way near Stretton-on-Fosse.

The front of the garage was destroyed

It appears suspect/s rammed the front of the garage with a vehicle, damaging the front of the store.

The store does not house a cash point machine and a source close to the situation said almost nothing was taken but police report cigarettes, scratch cards and cash were stolen from the premises.

The vehicle then left the scene.

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

The clean up continues

If anyone witnessed the offence, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of 13 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.