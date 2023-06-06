Two con men claiming to work for local water board have been targeting homes near Banbury.

Police have received a report of the thieves in Bodicote – and they are connecting it to a series of distraction burglaries in around Oxfordshire.

Two men wearing facemasks and hats and driving a silver or grey saloon car have approached the rear of victims’ properties, telling them they work for water companies to gain entry before stealing cash and jewellery.

The first three offences occurred on Friday (June 1) between 5.45pm and 6.35.pm with one in Fulbrook and two in Charlbury. The Bodicote theft occurred yesterday (June 5) at around 4.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Steve Bates of the Priority Crime Team, said: “This is a series of incidents, which, given the tactics displayed by the offenders, are all being linked.

“I am urging people in north and west Oxfordshire to be vigilant and challenge anybody coming to your property purporting to be from any company.

“You should ask for proof of ID, as if they are genuine, they will carry some form of identification as to the company they work for and who they are, and they would have no issues in showing you this.

“If you are suspicious, please do not let them in and call us on 101 or 999 if you feel there is a crime in action.

“I would also like to appeal to anybody who has any information in relation to any of these incidents, or have experienced something similar in recent days to please contact us either via our website or via 101, quoting reference number 43230241045.”