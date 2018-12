This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Thames Valley Police has deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Abdul Karim Hassan 18, of Holywell Place, Springfield, Milton Keynes jailed for 18 months for robbery and perverting the course of justice in Milton Keynes.

2. Claire Bennett 44, was a serving prison officer at HMYOI Aylesbury when she brought drugs into the prison worth 10k and leaked intelligence to prisoners, preventing them from being caught with drugs and phones. Jailed for 6 and a half years.

3. Andrew Sambrooks 38, of Youens Drive, Thame, jailed for 12 years for sexual offences including 3 counts of attempting to cause/incite sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17. Placed on Sex Offenders Register for life.

4. Mehtab Mehrban 33, of High Wycombe, jailed for 2 and a half years for two firearm offences and a racially aggravated harassment offence.

