These are the 14 most targeted streets in Banbury for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 17 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Bloxham Road
There were three reports of burglary on or near Bloxham Road