There were a total of 17 burglary reports in Banbury in January 2019

These are the 14 most targeted streets in Banbury for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 17 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were three reports of burglary on or near Bloxham Road

1. Bloxham Road

There were two reports of burglary on or near Wykham Place

2. Wykham Place

There was one report of burglary on or near Badger Way

3. Badger Way

There was one report of burglary on or near Broughton Road

4. Broughton Road

