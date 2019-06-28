The following people have been to court after being caught drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has released court results regarding those caught drink or drug driving during the Force’s campaign to name drink or drug drivers.

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:

The summer drink and drug drive campaign continues

The summer drink and drug drive campaign continues

Leon Hines, 26, Bath Road, Kettering, was given a 16-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465

Istuan Kis, 32, of no fixed abode, was given a 22-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £170

Liam Christmann, 21, of Martin Road, Kettering, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £290

Gazment Llanaj, 31, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £235

Ethan Andrews, 20, of Mill Road, Whitfield, was given a 16-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465

Simone Hulland, 20, of Violet Close, Northampton, and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling 170

Konstantin Sotirov, 43, of Epsom Walk, Corby, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £465

Leon Noel, 57, of The Drive, Northampton, was given a 36-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £453

John Roberts, 64, of Overleys Court, Northampton, was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £235·

Alex Giles, 18, of Kettering Road, Broughton, was given a 36-month disqualification, an eight-week suspended sentence, an unpaid work requirement, and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £115