There have been 123 anti-social behaviour crimes in Banbury from May to July 2019

The 14 most anti-social areas in Banbury revealed by latest police figures

The Banbury streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour crime in the last three months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 123 anti-social behaviour crimes in Banbury from May to July 2019. These are the 14 Banbury streets which experienced the highest frequency of anti-social behaviour crime in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Bridge Street between May and July 2019

1. Bridge Street

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Bridge Street between May and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were six reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Pepper Alley between May and July 2019

2. Pepper Alley

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Pepper Alley between May and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Britannia Road between May and July 2019

3. Britannia Road

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Britannia Road between May and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Duke Street between May and July 2019

4. Duke Street

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour crimes on or near Duke Street between May and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4