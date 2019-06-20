The Banbury streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The 10 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Banbury in 2019 - revealed by Police

The Banbury streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 55 violence and sexual offences reports in Banbury. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were three reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a nightclub close to High Street.

1. Nightclub

There were three reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a nightclub close to High Street.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were three reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a parking area close to Horse Fair.

2. Parking Area

There were three reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a parking area close to Horse Fair.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Avenue Road.

3. Avenue Road

There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Avenue Road.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near George Street.

4. George Street

There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near George Street.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3