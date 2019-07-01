Thames Valley release advice to prevent your home becoming hot property

Thames Valley Police has today, July 1, issued crime prevention advice to help residents protect their home against burglary during the summer.

Head of Force Intelligence and Special Operations at Thames Valley Police, detective chief superintendent, Richard List, said: “Residential burglaries within the Thames Valley have decreased by five percent overall, between June 6, 2018 and June 5, 2019, compared to the same period June 2107 June 2018.

Thames Valley Police issue a home security guide

"Although this is a reduction, I want to encourage residents to continue taking steps to improve their home security.

“The summer period is a time when Thames Valley Police, and other forces around the country, experience an increase in residential burglary.

“This can be attributed to opportunist thieves taking advantage of doors and windows being left open in warm weather, and properties being left insecure while residents are away on holiday.

“It only takes seconds to steel valuables that are within easy reach. When at home, window opening restrictors can be fitted to ground floor windows to allow ventilation while preventing burglars from being able to climb through.

"If going out, even just in the garden, you should always close and lock your windows and doors.

“The consequences of being burgled reach far beyond the cost and inconvenience of replacing stolen items. It is also the emotional impact of having your summer holiday ruined, and the feeling of being violated, after an invited stranger has been in your home.

“Some home insurance policies can become invalidated if you post that you are away from home on social media. Avoid checking-in on social networks at the airport and wait to post your holiday photos until you get home.

“If your vehicle is stolen from your home while you are away, you could lose your motor insurance excess and no claims bonus. You will still be responsible for any vehicle finance owed and likely to pay higher insurance premiums in the future.

“If you are going on holiday, the following advice will help to reduce the risk of becoming a victim while you are away:

• Lock all windows and doors

• Check side gates, sheds and garages are locked and tools and ladders are not

accessible to break into your home

• Store house and window keys out of sight and away from your letterbox and

windows

• Use a RFID pouch to store keys for keyless entry vehicles

• Make your home look occupied by using a timer switch to turn on lights at night

• Ask a trusted friend to look after your home while you are away

• Invite a neighbour to park their vehicle on your drive while you are away

• Don’t post details of your holiday on social media until you return home.

For more burglary prevention advice, download your free Home Security Guide at www.thamesvalley.police.uk and search ‘Home Security Guide’.