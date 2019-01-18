Thames Valley Police’s head of crime to give live webinar

The public will have a chance to put questions to a senior Thames Valley Police detective during a Facebook live session later this month.

From 7pm on Wednesday, January 30, the Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, will host the #FacebookLive session.

Mr Hunter will be answering questions about major crime, explaining his role as well as the roles of his team in investigating serious offences.

He will also provide an insight to police work by describing some of the experiences that he has had so far, including working with the FBI last year.

Questions can be submitted now into the comment section of their Facebook post.