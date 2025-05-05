Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a photo taken from CCTV following a robbery at a shop in Banbury on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Quick Stop in Warwick Road at about 7.30am on May 2.

The offender, a man, entered the store and made threats towards staff. It is believed he had a knife in his possession.

The offender then stole a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes before leaving the store towards Foundry Street and the Southam Road Cemetery.

A still from CCTV footage of the robbery at the Warwick Road, Banbury store

The Quick Stop staff were not injured during the robbery.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “We are releasing CCTV of a man who we believe has vital information about the robbery.

“If anyone knows who this man is, or has footage from Warwick Road, Foundry Street and around Southam Road Cemetery, please contact the force.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or leaving information via our website quoting reference 43250214111."