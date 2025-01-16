Thames Valley Police Chief Constable suspended as misconduct investigation begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police’s Chief Constable has been suspended with immediate effect, the force’s commissioner confirmed today (16 January).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber announced that Jason Hogg has been suspended and is the subject of an independent misconduct investigation.

Chief Constable Hogg has held the top job in Thames Valley Police since April 2023, when he took over from the long-serving former chief John Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has worked in the police for nearly 30 years and held senior positions within Thames Valley Police since 2016.

Suspended Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Chief Constable Hogg is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for an alleged failure to adequately investigate allegations relating to the improper retention of sensitive police information.

Commissioner Barber has revealed that if the allegations are proven they would amount to gross misconduct.

Commissioner Barber said in a statement this afternoon: “I have taken the decision to suspend Jason Hogg from his role as Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police with immediate effect. This follows a meeting earlier today with the [IOPC] in which they informed me that as part of an ongoing investigation that they are conducting they have assessed that allegations against the Chief Constable would, if proven, amount to gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I emphasise that the decision to suspend is a neutral act. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.”

IOPC director of operations Steve Noonan said: “We can confirm that we are investigating the conduct of the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police (TVP), Jason Hogg, as part of an ongoing independent investigation. The investigation relates to concerns that, between 2016 and 2020, he and another senior TVP officer failed to properly investigate allegations that a former senior TVP officer retained a significant amount of sensitive police information after they left the force.

“As part of our independent investigation, which started in April 2023, the Chief Constable will be served with a notice of investigation for potential gross misconduct, relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour regarding honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities. A second senior TVP officer is under investigation for potential misconduct.

“This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings. No criminal offences have been identified as part of this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A separate investigation into the former senior TVP officer’s retention of sensitive information has concluded and a file of evidence was recently provided to the Crown Prosecution Service in December to consider potential criminal offences under the Data Protection Act and misconduct in public office. That investigation was carried out by Surrey Police under our direction and control.”

Commissioner Barber added: “The IOPC investigation involves concerns that the Chief Constable failed to adequately investigate allegations relating to the improper retention of sensitive police information. The matters relate to alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to failure in duties & responsibilities and a lack of honesty & integrity. There is no criminal investigation into the Chief Constable.

“As Police & Crime Commissioner it remains my duty to secure the maintenance of an effective and efficient police force. It therefore falls to me to appoint a Temporary Chief Constable. I intend to make such an appointment by the end of the month, until which point the Deputy Chief Constable, Ben Snuggs, will fulfil those duties.

“This announcement will come as a shock to many across Thames Valley, especially to our hard-working police officers and staff, but it is right that any allegations of this serious nature are dealt with consistently and investigated properly and thoroughly. I urge the IOPC to conclude their investigations and to present evidence as swiftly as possible.”