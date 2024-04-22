Thames Valley Police appeals for witnesses following attempted robbery on 80-year-old woman in Chipping Norton
The incident occurred between 12:25pm and 12:45pm on the afternoon of Thursday (April 18) on New Street in Chipping Norton.
The victim, a woman in her eighties, was sitting on a bench on New Street, when a male aged between 18 and 35 approached her from behind and tried to steal her bag.
The offender was unsuccessful in stealing the bag but the victim did sustain minor injuries. Fortunately no further treatment was required.
Thames Valley Police investigating officer PC James Dyson, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this attempted robbery, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.
“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240177595.
“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”