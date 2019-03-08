Thames Valley Police announce knife surrender scheme

As knife crime across the UK reaches epidemic proportions Thames Valley Police are actively targeting the problem with a knife amnesty program.

Beginning next week, Monday, March 11 and running until Sunday, March 17, surrender bins will be positioned in police stations across the Thames Valley area including Banbury.

The bins will allow people to give in knives of any description in an effort to target knife crime and those who carry them.

People handing in knives can do so with no questions asked.

The full list of stations that will have surrender bins in place is; Abingdon, Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Oxford and Witney.