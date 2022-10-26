Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner names his proposed appointment for Chief Constable

PCC Matthew Barber has selected Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Jason Hogg as his proposed appointment as Thames Valley Police Chief Constable ahead of a confirmation hearing by the Police and Crime Panel who will review the PCC’s decision on Friday November 18.

Matthew Barber said: “After a detailed selection process I am delighted to announce that Jason Hogg is my preferred candidate to be appointed as the next Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police. Jason has been with Thames Valley Police for over six years. He has done an excellent job as Deputy Chief Constable and throughout his career with the force and I look forward to working closely with him in the future.”