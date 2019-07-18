Thames Valley burglary rate decreases, say sreport

The Office for National Statistics has today, July 18, published its report on Crime in England and Wales for the year ending March 2019 which shows the overall Thames Valley crime rate increased 2 per cent above the UK average.

Specifically the report shows that over the past year there has been a 7.7 per cent increase in recorded crime in England and Wales against an increase of 9.7 per cent for Thames Valley.

The results, however, belie the complex changes in crime reporting, detection and police tactics.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: "We continue to see rises in some crime categories as victims are having more confidence to report previously hidden crime such as domestic abuse, sexual crime as well as stalking and harassment.

"The reasons for crime recording fluctuations are quite complex and are not necessarily just as a result of an actual increase in crime.

"The increase in overall crime numbers in the Thames Valley is linked to changes in our crime recording processes with our officers and staff now recording crimes at point of contact.

"We know that residential burglary remains a concern for the public in Thames Valley and reducing this crime is a priority for our force. I am pleased that in 2018/19 we have seen a reduction of 7.4 per cent in the number of residential burglaries in Thames Valley against a 3 per cent decrease in England and Wales.

"The downward trend in Thames Valley has continued in the first quarter of this performance year.

“Due to applying more proactive policing tactics such as increasing the level of stop and search, the use of knife arches, test purchasing, weapons sweeps and other preventative measures we have seen a 23.8 increase increase in possession of weapons.

"The impact of this is a reduction of weapons in our communities and in the first quarter of this year we have seen an 8.9 per cent reduction in the level of knife crime when compared to the same period in 2018.

He added: "We are policing in challenging times with increased demand, financial uncertainty and a changing crime landscape.

"Importantly the Thames Valley remains a safe place to live, work and visit with low crime rates compared to other parts of the UK and figures from the ONS highlights the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime has fallen, as only 1.5 in 10 adults were a victim of crime this year compared to 4 in 10 in 1995."