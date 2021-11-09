Ten Banbury area people have received hefty fines for breaking Coronavirus lockdown rules about remaining at home - Court Report

Oxford magistrates imposed the fines, with orders for victim surcharges and prosecution costs, for breaches of the Coronavirus regulations that were imposed on Banbury - a Tier 4 area - in January.

Bianca Roxana Anghel, 22, of Lord Grandison Way, Banbury was fined £320 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Anghel was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs.

Dumitru-Stefan Briscaru, 29, of West Street, Banbury was fined £800 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Briscaru was ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Ionut Cozma, 24, of West Street, Banbury was fined £800 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Cozma was ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Gavin Marc Field, 31, of Gillett Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Field was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Laura Ann Moss, aka Laura Anne Holton, 40, of Gillett Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Moss was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Andrew John Paxton, 37, of Park End, Bodicote, was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Paxton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Eric Donald Paxton, 31, of Park End, Bodicote was fined £1,760 for breaking Coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Paxton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Craig Pickett, 23, of Westhorp, Greatworth, was fined £1,760 for breaking Coronavirus lockdown regulations by leaving his home and being found at Golby Road, Bloxham on February 11, without reasonable excuse. Pickett was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 court costs.

Matthew Michael Sherry, 38, of Jasmine Walk, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus regulations being found outside the place he was living on February 13, without reasonable excuse. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Ciprian Stanciu, 25, of Manor Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people in Manor Road, Banbury on February 7. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Trevor John Stevens, 71, of Kemps Road, Twyford, Adderbury was fined £660 for failing to provide the identity between January 19 and February 16 of the driver of a Vauxhall Insignia car who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Stevens was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.