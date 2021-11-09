Ten Banbury area people have received hefty fines for breaking Coronavirus lockdown rules about remaining at home - Court Report
Ten people from the Banbury area have received fines from £320 - £1,760 for leaving home or attending gatherings during the lockdown in early 2021.
Oxford magistrates imposed the fines, with orders for victim surcharges and prosecution costs, for breaches of the Coronavirus regulations that were imposed on Banbury - a Tier 4 area - in January.
Bianca Roxana Anghel, 22, of Lord Grandison Way, Banbury was fined £320 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Anghel was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs.
Dumitru-Stefan Briscaru, 29, of West Street, Banbury was fined £800 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Briscaru was ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ionut Cozma, 24, of West Street, Banbury was fined £800 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Lord Fielding Close, Banbury on February 13 without reasonable excuse. Cozma was ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Gavin Marc Field, 31, of Gillett Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Field was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
Laura Ann Moss, aka Laura Anne Holton, 40, of Gillett Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Moss was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
Andrew John Paxton, 37, of Park End, Bodicote, was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Paxton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
Eric Donald Paxton, 31, of Park End, Bodicote was fined £1,760 for breaking Coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people at a house in Gillett Road, Banbury on February 8 without reasonable excuse. Paxton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
Craig Pickett, 23, of Westhorp, Greatworth, was fined £1,760 for breaking Coronavirus lockdown regulations by leaving his home and being found at Golby Road, Bloxham on February 11, without reasonable excuse. Pickett was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 court costs.
Matthew Michael Sherry, 38, of Jasmine Walk, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus regulations being found outside the place he was living on February 13, without reasonable excuse. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
Ciprian Stanciu, 25, of Manor Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of two or more people in Manor Road, Banbury on February 7. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.
The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:
Trevor John Stevens, 71, of Kemps Road, Twyford, Adderbury was fined £660 for failing to provide the identity between January 19 and February 16 of the driver of a Vauxhall Insignia car who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Stevens was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Costel-Bogdan Topala, 36, of Sinclair Avenue, Banbury was fined £200 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Stratford Road, Buckingham on January 7. Topala was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.