A teenager had his head ‘stamped on’ during an assault at Banbury’s Spiceball Leisure Centre.

The teenager was assaulted while attending an event at the leisure centre around 6.30pm on Saturday April 30.

Thames Valley Police said: “The victim, a man in his early teens, was punched in the face and had his head stamped on by the offender.”

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

TVP PC Dawson, who is the investigating officer based at Banbury Police station, has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to police contact 101 quoting reference number: 43220186997.