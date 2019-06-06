Teenager robbed of expensive trainers at knifepoint near Bicester Village

A teenage boy was ‘extremely distressed’ after being robbed of his shopping at knifepoint near Bicester Village.

The 16-year-old was approached by two men who attempted to grab his bag containing high-value trainers on the side of the A41 Oxford Road at around 6.30pm on May 14.

Police

During the struggle, one of the offenders punched the victim in the face and the other offender pulled a knife out and threatened to stab the victim if he did not hand over the bag.

The pair then ran to a black Vauxhall car which was waiting in the Burger King car park and drove away, heading southbound on the A41, towards the M40.

The victim sustained bruising to his face and investigating officer, Nicola Manze, based at Banbury police station, said: “This was an extremely distressing experience for the victim.

“This incident took place on the side of the road during a busy time of day where the traffic passing would have been heavy.

“Additionally, I believe there may be a number of people who were at Burger King at the time and may have seen something.

“I would particularly like to hear from a gentleman who stopped to see if the victim and the friend he was with were alright, but was unable to stay to provide any details to police.”

The first offender is described as a black man, around 6ft 2ins, aged in his late teens and slim. He was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit, a thin black puffa jacket and had his hood up during the incident.

The second offender is described as a mixed race man, around 5ft 7ins, also aged in his late teens, with black, fluffy hair, a small amount of facial hair and of large build. He was wearing a beige Nike tracksuit.

Ms Manze added: “I urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage from the time of the incident, please review it.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190144725.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”