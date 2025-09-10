Teenager left with broken nose, swelling on the brain and loss of hearing after violent attack in Banbury

A 19-year-old man has been left with serious injuries - including a broken nose, swelling on the brain, and the complete loss of hearing in one ear - after being attacked in Banbury town centre during the early hours.

The police have asked anyone who witnessed the assault, which took place at about 3.15am on Saturday (September 6), to contact them.

The man was found collapsed on the floor by Banbury Town Hall after being assaulted by a group of people.

Police believe the victim was initially assaulted close to the bandstand on High Street and was followed to the town hall and onto Market Place.

Alongside the broken nose, swelling on the brain and loss of hearing in his left ear, the victim also suffered a fractured skull, swelling to the jaw, swelling to the left cheek, and two black eyes.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police are hoping a woman who the victim took a photo with at around 3am on George Street, and two men who were walking along the High Street as the assault was taking place, will come forward and help them with the investigation.

They are also reaching out to the occupants of a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta that drove past the pedestrian area on High Street to get in contact with them.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Matthew Leney, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault or anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to the female who took a selfie with the victim prior to the assault, the two male members of the public mentioned and the driver of the dark-coloured Ford Fiesta.

“Footage can be uploaded to our dedicated online portal and anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting reference number 43250462472.”

Alternatively, anyone wishing to submit information anonymously can do so through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 – or online via its website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/