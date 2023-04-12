Teenager found guilty of stabbing man multiple times in Banbury park in front of shocked onlookers

The youngster carried out his attack on a sunny summer afternoon when the park was crowded, leaving his victim with serious life-threatening injuries

A teenager who viciously stabbed a man multiple times in a Banbury park in front of many shocked onlookers has been convicted.

The youngster carried out his attack on a sunny summer afternoon when the park was crowded, leaving his victim with serious life-threatening injuries.

Many of the witnesses provided evidence which helped convict him.

The boy, aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of attempted murder following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were acquitted of attempted murder and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

At just after 4pm on June 11 last year, the victim, a man who was 21 at the time, was stabbed multiple times in People’s Park, Banbury.

He sustained life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to his body, resulting in a punctured lung.

He was treated in hospital, but thankfully survived his injuries.

The boy was arrested and was later charged on June 15.

He will return to Oxford Crown Court for sentencing on May 12.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oli Harrison, of Banbury CID, said: “This was a violent and shocking incident which occurred in the middle of a warm summer’s afternoon in a popular park.

“The incident caused extensive injuries to the victim and was a very public scene, in which members of the public witnessed this horrifying attack.

“It was only thanks to the quick thinking of members of the public and medical professionals who came to the victim’s aid that he survived his injuries, and I would like to praise those who came to help when he needed it.

“Tackling knife crime is a top priority of Thames Valley Police and we will continue to robustly target and pursue those who think it’s acceptable to carry a knife.

“It is not, under any circumstances, and if you carry a knife, there are consequences.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who came forward to assist this investigation.

“Without their co-operation, it would have been more challenging to bring this case to court, and as a result, the teenage boy will now have to face the consequences of their violent actions.

“Our commitment to our communities is that we will work every day, and tirelessly, to tackle knife crime.

“Police, partners and the public need to work as one to help end this scourge of knife crime and violence in the Thames Valley.

“Our message is clear. If you use or carry weapons, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and in many cases, immediately remanded to prison.

“Our communities play a vital role in our efforts to proactively tackle violence within Banbury. We need information about people carrying knives in the area. If anyone has information about knives or violence in Banbury, please report it to us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website.