Teenager arrested as part of investigation into Banbury alleyway stabbing

A teenager has been arrested as part of the police’s investigation into a stabbing in a Banbury alleyway.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is also suspected of possessing and selling cannabis and using or possessing criminal property.

His arrest is in connection with an incident that happened between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Friday, February 14.

During this incident, a boy in his teens was stabbed in the back after being approached by three young males.

Originally the incident was believed to have taken place in the park area by Ruscote Arcade.

However, it has since been determined that the stabbing happened in an alleyway between Warwick Road and Abbey Road.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Osborne said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident, which I know caused some concern in the local community.

“Following a further debrief with the victim, he has since clarified the time and location of the incident is slightly different to what he first reported.

“We are still keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to a previous stabbing in Princess Diana Park, Banbury, earlier in the month on 10 February, but at this stage, there is no evidence to suggest this.

“We have now made an arrest and are making good progress with our investigation.

“The victim, thankfully, is making a good recovery, and I hope that this arrest will reassure the community that we continue to investigate as we seek to bring those responsible to justice.”