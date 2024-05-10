Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has appeared in court over the deaths of three students in south Warwickshire.

Eighteen-year-old Edward Alwyn Spencer, from Newbold on Stour, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 8.

He is charged with three counts of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the B4035 between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour on Friday April 21, 2023.

In court, he confirmed his name, address and date of birth. There was no indication of plea.