An 11-year-old boy was pushed from his bike by a teenager during a robbery in Bicester last week.

The incident occurred around 3.10pm on Wednesday, October 11 when a teenager, roughly 16 years old and dressed all in black, approached the boy on Queens Avenue.

Fortunately, the victim, who was uninjured, managed to stop the offender and take back his bike before the robber could get away.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, or anyone with information that could help our investigation, to please come forward.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230459537.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.