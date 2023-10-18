News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Teenage robber attacks 11-year-old boy in Bicester - but fails to steal his bike

An 11-year-old boy was pushed from his bike by a teenager during a robbery in Bicester last week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred around 3.10pm on Wednesday, October 11 when a teenager, roughly 16 years old and dressed all in black, approached the boy on Queens Avenue.

Fortunately, the victim, who was uninjured, managed to stop the offender and take back his bike before the robber could get away.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, or anyone with information that could help our investigation, to please come forward.

Most Popular
An 11-year-old boy was pushed from his bicycle by a teenager in a Bicester robbery last week.An 11-year-old boy was pushed from his bicycle by a teenager in a Bicester robbery last week.
An 11-year-old boy was pushed from his bicycle by a teenager in a Bicester robbery last week.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230459537.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“Also, anyone with dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage that might be able to help our investigation can send it to us.”