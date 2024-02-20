Teenage ‘profilic shoplifter’ banned from Banbury town centre shops
A 16-year-old ‘profilic shoplifter’ has been banned from entering certain shops in Banbury town centre.
The shoplifter was arrested in the town centre this morning (February 20) after it was reported he was regularly stealing from a shop.
Police took the teenager back to Banbury Police Station, where he was dealt with for the offences and banned from entering certain shops again.
Thames Valley Police have not named him for legal reasons.