Teenage motorcyclist left with potentially life-changing injuries after Chipping Norton crash

The teenager sustained serious injuries after his Lexmoto motorcycle collided with a grey Volkswagen Golf estate on West Street at around 5.24pm on Thursday (February 1).

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the car was not injured, and the police have made no arrests.

Police are appealing for witnesses to submit CCTV or footage that may have picked up the incident.

Investigating officer PC Dan Carter said: “This collision occurred in West Street near West End in the middle of the evening.

“I am confident that there will be drivers who have dash-cam in their vehicles that may have captured the incident.

“I’m appealing to anybody with dash-cam to please check this and contact us if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it."