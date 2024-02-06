News you can trust since 1838
Teenage motorcyclist left with potentially life-changing injuries after Chipping Norton crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash with a car in Chipping Norton.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:31 GMT
The teenager sustained serious injuries after his Lexmoto motorcycle collided with a grey Volkswagen Golf estate on West Street at around 5.24pm on Thursday (February 1).

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the car was not injured, and the police have made no arrests.

Police are appealing for witnesses to submit CCTV or footage that may have picked up the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a car and motorcycle collision in Chipping Norton.

Investigating officer PC Dan Carter said: “This collision occurred in West Street near West End in the middle of the evening.

“I am confident that there will be drivers who have dash-cam in their vehicles that may have captured the incident.

“I’m appealing to anybody with dash-cam to please check this and contact us if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it."

If you witnessed the incident or have footage, report it online here or by calling 101, and quoting the reference number 43240050732.