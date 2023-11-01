Teenage idiots damage props and assault actor at Banbury’s ‘Tunnel of Terror’ Halloween fundraiser
Now in its third year, Tracey Kovacs and her family’s Tunnel of Terror sees hundreds of children and adults brave the attraction and raise money for good causes.
This year, the tunnel, which operates on a donation basis, raised money for Adderbury’s Let’s Play Project, a charity that organises clubs, activities, and youth groups for young people with additional needs.
However, among the hundreds of happy visitors, Tracey says two groups of teenagers caused hundreds of pounds in damage to some of the props Tracey bought with her own money and assaulted one of the volunteer actors.
Tracey said: “The night was very busy and went reasonably well. We did have two groups of teenagers; one broke a prop that cost over £300, and unfortunately, the other group physically assaulted one of the actors, giving her a nose bleed, and also ruined some of the props and decorations.
"This is a shame, as it could have ruined it for others, but thankfully the actors wanted to carry on as we had a big queue.
"It could have ruined it for the charity; the cost of the event is all down to me, and when my props get broken, I have to replace them, and actors who give their time up to help raise money for these fantastic charities are assaulted; it could put an end to the tunnel.”
The Let’s Play Project is now counting the money raised.