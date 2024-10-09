Teenage girl knocked to the ground during fight in Banbury Market Place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight with another female in Banbury Market Place.

The fight took place around 7.50pm outside the Coffee #1 shop last Friday (October 4).

Police describe the victim as a teenager with straight blonde hair, around 5ft 5ins tall and wearing all white clothes.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nathan Fisher, said: “We urge anybody who has information, or was involved in the altercation, to get in touch.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240478029.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”