Teenage girl knocked to the ground during fight in Banbury Market Place

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight with another female in Banbury Market Place.

The fight took place around 7.50pm outside the Coffee #1 shop last Friday (October 4).

Police describe the victim as a teenager with straight blonde hair, around 5ft 5ins tall and wearing all white clothes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nathan Fisher, said: “We urge anybody who has information, or was involved in the altercation, to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight in Banbury Market Place.Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight in Banbury Market Place.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight in Banbury Market Place.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240478029.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice