Teenage girl knocked to the ground during fight in Banbury Market Place
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A teenage girl was knocked to the ground during a fight with another female in Banbury Market Place.
The fight took place around 7.50pm outside the Coffee #1 shop last Friday (October 4).
Police describe the victim as a teenager with straight blonde hair, around 5ft 5ins tall and wearing all white clothes.
Investigating officer, Police Constable Nathan Fisher, said: “We urge anybody who has information, or was involved in the altercation, to get in touch.
“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240478029.
“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”