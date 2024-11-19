Teenage girl assaulted on Brackley playing fields during Halloween evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage girl was assaulted by another girl on playing fields in Brackley on Halloween evening (Thursday, October 31).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on the playing field opposite Daniaud Court, which is known locally as Boulders or Double Field.

Police say the victim ran towards a group of people who were standing by a parked car before a member of the public intervened and spoke to the suspected offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for the person who spoke to the offender or anyone else who witnessed the assault to get in touch with them.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted on Halloween evening on playing fields in Brackley.

Police have described the suspect as a white girl in her early teens with dyed black hair, blue eyes, and freckles. They say she was wearing fishnet tights, a bodysuit and black trainers.

Northamptonshire Police say that a teenage boy and a teenage girl who is described as white with short black hair and wearing black jeans and a black shirt were also present on the playing field at the time of the assault.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 contact or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Please quote incident number 24000650391 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”