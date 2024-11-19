Teenage girl assaulted on Brackley playing fields during Halloween evening
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on the playing field opposite Daniaud Court, which is known locally as Boulders or Double Field.
Police say the victim ran towards a group of people who were standing by a parked car before a member of the public intervened and spoke to the suspected offender.
Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for the person who spoke to the offender or anyone else who witnessed the assault to get in touch with them.
Police have described the suspect as a white girl in her early teens with dyed black hair, blue eyes, and freckles. They say she was wearing fishnet tights, a bodysuit and black trainers.
Northamptonshire Police say that a teenage boy and a teenage girl who is described as white with short black hair and wearing black jeans and a black shirt were also present on the playing field at the time of the assault.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 contact or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Please quote incident number 24000650391 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”